Georgia's death toll includes a 7-year-old boy, the youngest known person to die in Georgia since the coronavirus pandemic began, state health officials reported.
According to the Associated Press, the boy had no other chronic health conditions. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported. The child is Black, but state data lists no other details about him or the death.
The trend in recently reported deaths in Georgia hit a new record on Friday, the AP reports, with an average of 52 deaths a day reported over the last week, as the state’s total death toll rose to at least 4,117 since the start of the outbreak. Deaths, though, tend to come at the end of a long illness, and other indicators show the big spike in COVID-19 cases that began in June across the state has plateaued or is easing.
Meanwhile, here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|8/7
|Change
|Cases
|1,3049
|+331
|Hospitalizations
|1,363
|+13
|Deaths
|317
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|8/7
|Change
|Cases
|209,004
|+4,177
|Hospitalizations
|20,282
|+280
|Deaths
|4,117
|+92
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
