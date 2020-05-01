State leaders are urging all Georgians to wear face coverings in public while continuing to social distance and wash hands frequently, according to a news release Friday from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state health department, issued a message to Georgians urging everyone to follow safe daily habits to reduce the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and spreading the virus.
“A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult such as in the grocery store or picking up food at a restaurant or riding public transportation, and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19,” the press release stated. “Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others.”
The state referred residents to the website of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for instructions on how to make low-cost cloth face coverings.
Cloth face coverings should allow for breathing without restriction, cover the nose and mouth and be laundered and machine dried after use, per state advice. They should also not be placed on children under the age of two, or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, authorities advise.
“The use of cloth face coverings does not take the place of social distancing,” Kemp and Toomey’s release states. “Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.”
Kemp has lifted many restrictions on business and services in the past week, allowing them to reopen under new guidelines aimed at protecting people from the new coronavirus while encouraging the economy to rebound.
The state advises people to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol) when soap and water are not readily available.
Georgians are also encouraged to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the state health department’s website dph.georgia.gov or the CDC’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
