Georgia gas prices have risen by more than $1 per gallon over the past year, auto group AAA said Monday.
Motorists in the state are paying an average of $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, up five cents from last week, up 23 cents from last month and up $1.04 from this time last year.
“Georgia motorists saw a slight jump at the pump,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters, said in a news release. “Even though gas prices continue to trend upward the jumps are likely not to be so substantial by April.”
To fill a 15-gallon tank now costs Georgians an average of $41.10, $4.20 more than in January 2020.
Analysts for AAA attribute the rising prices to increases in the price of crude oil, less gas supplies and higher gas demand. Last week’s demand measurement from the Energy Information Administration was the highest since November 2020. Should that trend continue, Georgians and Cobb Countians can expect to pay higher prices at the pump.
AAA reports that at the close of last Thursday’s trading, the price of West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark of U.S. oil pricing, had decreased by $4.60 to a price of $60.
On the other hand, “crude prices dipped due to market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates,” AAA reported. A decrease in crude prices is also linked to EIA reporting that total crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels to 500.8 million barrels.
The Atlanta metro area scored lower than some other markets in Georgia, per AAA’s analysis. The most expensive markets were Savannah ($2.80), Brunswick ($2.77), and Valdosta ($2.76). Atlanta was at $2.74, while the lowest markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.68), Rome ($2.70), and Augusta-Aiken ($2.71).
David Fisher of Cumming works in transportation and thus is “well aware” of the price changes while he filled up his sedan at a Marietta QuikTrip. His commute into Marietta is 40 miles, but with extra travel around the region, he said he drives an average of 4,000 miles per month.
“I’ve got a wife and young daughter, they travel pretty well too,” Fisher said. “It’s a line item in our monthly budget that we now account for more than we have in the past.”
Fisher blamed the Biden administration for the price increases.
“I think energy independence is a big deal, and the current administration doesn’t seem to value that," he said.
Georgia native Mohamed Afyed was also fueling his vehicle at the station. He theorized the price increases are due to a less warm relationship between the Biden administration and some oil-rich countries in the Middle East.
Afyed, who works in marketing for telecommunications companies, also travels by car for work. His father, a truck driver, has felt the impact on his wallet even more.
“Every cent’s a difference, a huge difference,” Afyed said.
