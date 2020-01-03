MARIETTA — Several years ago in eastern Europe, Chuck Spivey was speaking to a roomful of doctors about the construction of a new primary care facility when a doctor in the back kept waving her hand for his attention.
Eager to finish his speech first, he tried ignoring the distraction, but the woman was persistent. When he finally called on her she asked excitedly, “Did you bring any pictures of your family? We want to see pictures of your family!”
“I thought to myself, that pretty much defines (Republic of Georgia) culture,” said Spivey, a member of First United Methodist Church of Marietta. “Family first, and then we’ll worry about nuclear war and all this other stuff, but family is first.”
The church has been sending mission teams to the country of Georgia several times a year for about 15 years. But over Christmas, some citizens of the Republic of Georgia returned the favor and visited them instead.
Tamuna Kakulia, along with her husband and son, came to visit her church friends and daughter over Christmas break. Her daughter is studying biology at Agnes Scott College.
Kakulia works in the nonprofit field in country of Georgia as a project manager and is the main connection between the church and its projects in her country.
She earned a master’s degree in public administration at Georgia State University from 2004 to 2006. During her time there, she was told by a mutual friend that someone wanted to meet with her to learn more about her country. She met Spivey on campus there, where he expressed his desire to get more involved in helping Republic of Georgia citizens. Kakulia, familiar with American involvement in her country, was willing to help.
“When the Soviet Union collapsed and I saw Americans coming to my country, with my broken English, (I tried) to speak with them,” said Kakulia. “Their attention and their willingness to appreciate the performance I could give (meant a lot to me.) For a kid, these kinds of things matter and I firmly believe that is when I ended up becoming who I am. I think that it happened at that very moment.”
The Republic of Georgia is a small country located above Turkey and Armenia and below Russia. It gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has been developing ever since. Spivey said the conflict with Russia in 2008 displaced many Georgians and made health care almost nonexistent.
“At one time Georgia was spending one dollar per year per person on health care, so obviously they needed some assistance,” Spivey said.
Spivey and his wife started traveling to the country, carrying medical supplies to people in rural areas and volunteering in hospitals and orphanages.
He said as time went on, health care in the Republic of Georgia improved, so the focus was put on education and FUMC became more involved. The church sent teams over to work with students and improve school buildings, including putting heating in schools so classes could continue during the coldest months of the year.
Over the years the church has provided funds and resources to help renovate auditoriums and gymnasiums, add libraries to schools and provide sports equipment.
Kakulia notes that while the education and infrastructure projects are important, it’s the relationships and new experiences the volunteers give that bring the most to the children. Some children’s parents are not very involved in their lives, she said, so something as simple as interacting or playing with them makes a lasting impact.
She said the odds of traveling abroad are very low for children in a small developing country, so the ability to meet foreigners is also a great learning experience for the students.
“It diminishes fears and gives more confidence to learn more about other religions, religious groups, be open to different cultures,” Kakulia said. “It just makes them stronger and opens their horizons. These are things that you don’t feel. This is not the infrastructure project, but these things have a significant influence on the mentality of those kids.”
While the volunteers are there to educate the students, the students also make sure they educate their foreign teachers as well by giving performances, cooking Georgian meals and teaching them new crafts.
“Nine times out of 10, they’re showing us things, they’re ministering to us,” said Warren Diffenderfer, one of the volunteers.
Along with the cultural experience the church members bring, the concept of doing good for others with no personal agenda has also been introduced to the children. Some kids have asked Kakalia why the volunteers come to their country when they have nothing to gain. The idea was foreign to them.
“Hopefully, maybe not all of them but some of them will do the same in the future,” said Kakalia. “Seek a new opportunity or understand the importance of going beyond your own community to seek opportunities for yourself and for others.”
The church will continue to be involved with the Georgian people again this year, focusing on classroom renovations, sports education and continuing to work with students. The church does accept item donations for the trips including over-the-counter medications, vitamins, toothbrushes, toothpaste and supplies for school and crafts.
