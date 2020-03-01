Dine with the celebs at the 13th Annual Georgia Symphony Orchestra Celebrity Luncheon on March 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Marietta Country Club.
Select a local “celebrity” to be seated with for lunch from the carefully assembled list of people of interest in the community. Savor a delicious 3-course lunch prepared by the Scottish chef at the Marietta Country Club, especially for this event. Then, relax in the comforts of the club’s new ballrooms and enjoy a special key-note address by living legend Andrew Young.
“There will be plenty of hobnobbing with some of the most influential and creative people in our area, and an opportunity to enjoy shopping at the 100-plus item silent auction, with rare trinkets and tidbits, stunning fine art, and everyday splurges. There is something for every pocketbook. With surprises around every corner, the 13th annual GSO Celebrity Luncheon promises to delight you with more artistically diverse treasures than ever before,” said GSO Music Director Timothy Verville.
Support the established tradition of the Marietta-based GSO at this luncheon. “A tremendous passion for music and community continues to energize the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, as it has for the last 69 years. Founded in 1951 in the music room of Arthur F. Moor’s home in Marietta, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is about to enter its 70th year of steady growth, enriching our community with accessible, critically acclaimed performances and providing educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts,” Verville said.
The luncheon raises awareness about the GSO.
“With a large, immensely talented group of both professional and volunteer musicians, the GSO offers imaginative programming that includes internationally recognized guest artists and collaborative performances. Bringing stellar orchestral, jazz and choral music to diverse audiences, the organization is comprised of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Jazz!, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Chorus. Reaching over 127 schools from 17 counties in Georgia, the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is the largest youth orchestra program in the Southeast and is one of the top 10 largest programs in the United States,” Verville said.
The luncheon raises funds for the GSO to support its mission.
“Our largest fundraiser of the year, the 13th annual Celebrity Luncheon affords us the unique combination of bringing together community leaders to be recognized for their achievements and contributions to the extended Metro area, and raising awareness and much needed funds for the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and its programs. The keynote address will focus on the heritage of our region through the historic voice of the extraordinary Andrew Young. It will remind attendees of the rewards of having their own Georgia Symphony Orchestra based right here in Marietta,” Verville said.
The Marietta Country Club is at 1400 Marietta Country Club Dr. NW, Kennesaw, 30152. Reserve your seat online at GeorgiaSymphony.org. For assistance, call GSO at 404-692-3336.
