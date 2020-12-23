Georgia’s coronavirus cases are increasing in higher numbers than ever and hospitalizations are also on the rise, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.
According to the state health department, in the week ending Monday the seven-day-average of new cases increased 9% over the previous week.
The new cases “reflect our highest case numbers ever, and are not decreasing or leveling off day to day,” Nancy Nydam, spokeswoman for Georgia DPH, said in a release.
While testing was up 18% Dec. 14-21 from the previous week, the positivity rate was slightly up at 13.7% compared to 13.2% the previous week, Georgia DPH reported.
Daily hospitalizations Tuesday were up 26% from the previous Tuesday, at 3,734. Statewide, between Dec. 5-18, emergency department COVID-19 visits went up from 7% to 9% and influenza-like illness visits went up from 2% to 3%.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 17,870 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to Georgia DPH’s vaccine dashboard. Pfizer has shipped all of the 125,775 vaccines it allocated to Georgia, and Moderna has shipped 31,000 of 174,000. There are 765 enrolled to administer vaccines in the state.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/23
|Change
|Cases
|33,621
|+291
|Hospitalizations
|2,310
|+8
|Deaths
|537
|0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/23
|Change
|Cases
|524,055
|+5,221
|Hospitalizations
|40,139
|+303
|Deaths
|9,554
|+55
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.