ATLANTA — Women in Georgia would be prohibited from obtaining abortion-inducing drugs through the mail without seeing a doctor under legislation that cleared the state Senate Tuesday.
The bill, which passed 31-22 and now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives, targets providing such drugs through telemedicine, a practice the Biden administration authorized last year as a pandemic measure.
"Telemedicine may be appropriate in certain instances but not when it places a patient in grave danger," said Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, the bill's chief sponsor. "This bill is about assuring powerful drugs such as these are prescribed as intended."
But Senate Democrats accused the bill's Republican backers of trying to make abortions more difficult to get - particularly for low-income women in rural communities - rather than protecting women.
Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, said telemedicine is a critical option in a state where half of the 159 counties don't have an ob-gyn.
"This bill is really about access to health care," she said. "Without access, there can be no equity in health care."
Other Democrats said abortion-inducing drugs have been thoroughly studied and proven safe.
But Thompson said some women have died after taking abortion-inducing drugs without the supervision of a qualified physician.
"This bill's about protecting women," he said. "It's about the health and safety of women.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.