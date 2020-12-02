State reports are confirming predictions of a spike in coronavirus cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, with a one-day increase of 4,094 Wednesday, the highest since August, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In Cobb, 301 new confirmed COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. The last time over 300 cases were added in one day was Aug. 8, when the number was 331, the MDJ previously reported.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, told lawmakers Tuesday that Cobb is in the middle of a “third surge” of the pandemic. The highest rates of case increase are coming from Powder Springs, Marietta and Smyrna. Approximately three-fourths of new cases are from individuals between the ages of 19 and 59, while over 70% of deaths are among people 60 and older.
On Wednesday, DPH data showed Cobb had an infection rate of 292 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. Public health officials say a community is experiencing high transmission when that number is at least 100.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/2
|Change
|Cases
|26,906
|+301
|Hospitalizations
|2,175
|+11
|Deaths
|499
|+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/2
|Change
|Cases
|428,980
|+4,094
|Hospitalizations
|35,326
|+263
|Deaths
|8,830
|+35
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
