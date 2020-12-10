Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark had a stark warning in a letter to Marietta City Schools parents Thursday: The coronavirus case rate "is too high to let our guard down."
The same day, Georgia broke its record for the highest number of cases of coronavirus reported in one day with 6,126 new confirmed cases. The previous single-day record was 5,015 on Dec. 4.
Cobb County, meanwhile, reported Thursday its second-highest daily increase in cases at 385. The county's highest single-day increase was 414 on July 23.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/10
|Change
|Cases
|29,175
|+385
|Hospitalizations
|2219
|+4
|Deaths
|511
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|12/10
|Change
|Cases
|462,175
|+6,126
|Hospitalizations
|37,017
|+277
|Deaths
|9,123
|+55
Memark's letter was shared on Twitter by Kennesaw State University Professor J.C. Bradbury.
"At this point, we have seen little in-school transmission, but we do see weekly increases in the number of cases coming back positive in the school system from outside the school," Memark said in the letter. "We are seeing more and more cases that are occurring outside the school in settings, such as slumber parties, athletic teams, holiday parties and social gatherings."
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
