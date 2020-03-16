As of Monday, Cobb County has the second highest number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Georgia with 22.
Fulton County has the most cases, with 27 of the total 121 in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's report released Monday. Fulton and Cobb are followed by DeKalb County with 10 cases, Bartow with nine and Cherokee with seven.
Demographic reports show that the largest age group infected with COVID-19 is split between ages 18-59 and 60 and older, which each represent 44% of the cases. Eleven percent of the cases are in someone whose age is unknown, and 2% are in children 17 and younger. The cases are split evenly between male and female patients.
To view the DPH's COVID-19 daily status report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. Reports are updated at noon every day.
