The Georgia National Guard is not just “weekend warriors.”
That was the message of Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, adjutant general of Georgia, gave when he spoke at the Marietta Museum of History Wednesday morning.
Carden said there are National Guard troops in every county across the state and they have been deployed across the world.
“How much of the globe have we touched, not just landing there, getting fuel, but where have we either gone to fight, gone to deter a fight, or gone to do an exercise? In the last five years, your Georgia National Guard ... touched 75 countries on planet Earth.”
Among the 75 countries where the Georgia National Guard has a direct impact are the nations of Georgia and Argentina. Those two nations partner with the guard as part of the Department of Defense's State Partnership Program.
Under that program, members of the National Guard build relationships with partner countries and assist them with matters such as disaster relief preparedness and emergency management.
Carden said those partnerships are vital for national security.
“People say, ‘well why are you in (the nation of) Georgia again?’ Georgia is about deterring Russia,” he said. “Argentina, anybody heard of Venezuela? We’re in Argentina and we’re in South America trying to work that angle to make sure in the Southcom area of operations that we don’t have more countries going the way of Venezuela because when they wreck it, everybody in here knows who goes to fix it.”
Back at home, the Georgia National Guard helps out with natural disasters such as hurricanes.
“Unfortunately, we’ve gotten good at it,” Carden said. “We’ve gotten a lot of practice. We got a little work out here with Dorian a couple weeks ago, and we were able to really stage a lot of strategic assets. I’m glad we didn’t have to use them, but we’ve gotten really good at hurricanes and ice storms.”
Carden said many people don’t know that the Georgia National Guard partners with local agencies from law enforcement to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the guard has assisted in cases in which people attempted to make and distribute ricin, a dangerous toxin, and their Civil Support Teams mobile labs assist with identifying potentially dangerous substances.
The crowd at the museum gave the general high marks for his talk.
“I found the general to be a very down-to-earth guy,” said Jan Galt, the museum’s director. “Sometimes you think of generals as almost like superheroes, but just listening to him talk about his background, his growing up, his philosophy, he’s just a regular guy.”
Former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway agreed.
“I’ve known the major general for about six months, and he is very, very dedicated,” he said. “A lot of that was new information to me, I’m so glad to hear it. They’re not weekend warriors anymore. They really provide the best support to the United States, not just Georgia.”
