U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, has announced his retirement, saying he intends to step down at the end of the year, three years before his term ends.
Isakson, 74, who lives in east Cobb, issued a press release at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday confirming his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp.
"After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year," Isakson stated in the release. "I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff."
He says his Parkinson’s has been progressing, he is continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July, and this week he had surgery to remove a growth on his kidney.
“In my 40 years in elected office, I have always put my constituents and my state of Georgia first. With the mounting health challenges I am facing, I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve. It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it’s the right thing to do on behalf of my state."
Isakson says he looks forward to returning to Washington on September 9 when the Senate goes back into session.
"After December 31, I will look forward to continuing to help the people of Georgia in any way I can and also helping those who are working toward a cure for Parkinson’s.”
Isakson announced in 2015 he had been diagnosed with the disease.
Isakson holds the distinction of being the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the state House, state Senate, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, his website biography states, adding that in 2016 he also became the first Georgia Republican ever to be elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate.
For a third consecutive term, Isakson is chairman of both the Senate Ethics Committee and the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, and remains the only Republican in the Senate chairing two committees.
He also serves on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
A successful businessman with 40-plus years in the real estate industry, Isakson has built a respected record of public service to Georgia and the nation, entering politics in 1974 and serving for 17 years in the Georgia Legislature in both the House and Senate.
His replacement will be appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, as is customary in Georgia and 35 other states, and will serve until the next regularly-held general election.
Isakson’s term ends in 2023.
(1) comment
Hopefully a true libertarian leaning conservative will replace him.
