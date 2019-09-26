MARIETTA — Some of the first of Georgia's 30,000 new voting machines have arrived in Cobb County as elections officials prepare to transition to the new machines next year.
Most Cobb voters will be using hand-marked paper ballots in the Nov. 5 municipal elections this year, but the elections office has been setting up 21 of the new touchscreen machines for use by disabled voters in the county, according to Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration.
That's one for each of the five early and advanced voting locations and 16 Election Day precinct locations, Eveler said. She said four more machines will stay at the elections office for training or replacement needs.
In November, Cobb County will pilot a paper ballot voting system. Voters will color in bubbles next to the candidate they wish to vote for and then feed their ballot into a scanner for tallying, Eveler said. She said the state is sponsoring the project at no cost to the county or Cobb cities.
But next year, during the March 24 presidential primaries, all Cobb voters are expected to use the new touchscreen machines, which look like giant tablets. Eveler said the county will have around 2,100 of the machines set up for that election.
"A lot of folks are going to really love the display of it. It offers audio ballot, plus large text, if people like to see it even bigger. There is a language translator in it," Eveler said. "It has a lot of functionality, in addition to the fact that you just have paper."
The new machines print out a piece of paper showing the voter's choices, as well as a bar code. Like the bubbled paper ballots, those pieces of paper will be fed into a scanner that will read the bar code, Eveler said.
The Cobb board is piloting the paper ballot method for the elections it is managing in November for the cities of Smyrna, Kennesaw, Powder Springs and Austell.
Acworth is managing its own municipal elections this year, using its existing paper ballot system, and Marietta is not holding elections in November because none of its elected members are up for re-election.
In the four Cobb cities where the board manages elections, the hand-marked paper ballot trial will be conducted on Nov. 5 and in any subsequent runoffs as an extra safeguard to address concerns and any surprise problems associated with the statewide switch to new electronic voting machines in 2020, according to the elections office.
"If for any reason there was a delay in the implementation of all of those 30,000 units, then we have to have a way to do elections next year in some other fashion," Eveler said, adding that the recently replaced 17-year-old voting machines have been deactivated.
The paper ballot system and the new machines are more secure systems, she said, because they allow for auditing.
Eveler also said Cobb elections will test the new voter check-in system, which uses iPads, starting in November. The iPads arrived Monday, and elections officials were trained on them Wednesday, she said.
She said an estimated 600 of the iPad check-in systems will be available for use in March. Eveler said she expects the new technology could help to speed up the voting process.
