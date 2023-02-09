Frank O’Connell
ATLANTA – The interim commissioner at the Georgia Department of Revenue will take over the position on a permanent basis, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Kemp appointed Frank O’Connell interim commissioner of the revenue agency last November when then-Commissioner Robyn Crittenden left state government to take a job in the private sector.
“Frank O’Connell has demonstrated the leadership and expertise necessary to lead the Department of Revenue in the days ahead,” Kemp said.
“Under his leadership, I am confident the Department of Revenue will remain focused on its duties to the people of Georgia and responsible stewardship of the resources entrusted to us by taxpayers.”
O’Connell served as the revenue department’s general counsel and director of legal affairs and tax policy before being named interim commissioner.
He began almost 20 years of service with the state in the agency’s Compliance Division before transferring to the Legal Affairs & Tax Policy Division as assistant director.
