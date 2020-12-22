Georgia reported its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday with 6,242, according to the state Department of Public Health. That's the third time this month the state has reported over 6,000 cases in one day.
Cobb County infection numbers continue to climb higher than the summer peak in August, averaging 352.1 cases a day over the last week, state data shows. Deaths in Cobb remain lower than their peak in June, but are trending upward, with an average of 2.7 deaths a day over the last seven days.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/22
|Change
|Cases
|33,330
|+379
|Hospitalizations
|2,302
|+12
|Deaths
|537
|+6
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|12/22
|Change
|Cases
|518,902
|+6,242
|Hospitalizations
|39,836
|+334
|Deaths
|9,503
|+52
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
