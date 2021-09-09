The state of Georgia reached its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the past week, according to the state Geospatial Information Office.
The state had about 6,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time on Sept. 1. That number has hovered around 6,000 since then and was at 5,892 as of Thursday. The pre-delta variant record was set on January 12, when COVID-19 hospitalizations was at about 5,700.
COVID-19 patients represented about 33.8% of Georgia hospital patients as of Thursday.
In Region N, which contains Cobb, Douglas, Cherokee and Paulding counties, there were 527 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, representing 37.8% of hospital patients. The record number (571) was set on Tuesday and the highest number during the winter surge was on Jan. 20 (565).
Statewide, 97.8% of ICU beds are occupied, and in Region N, 95.9% of ICU beds are occupied.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|09/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|76,388
|+289
|Hospitalizations
|3,820
|+3
|Deaths
|1,115
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|09/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,144,884
|+4,816
|Hospitalizations
|75,702
|+488
|Deaths
|20,453
|+155
As of Thursday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 691 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 89% of them unvaccinated. The system had 171 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 92% of them unvaccinated, and 134 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 92% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
