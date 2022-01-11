The Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 status report was delayed once again Tuesday “due to a server failure.”
The crash is the latest in a slew of technical problems for the state, which has failed several times to provide its daily update even as case counts and hospitalizations remain at record levels. Multiple crashes occurred last week, which the state said was due to its servers being overwhelmed by the astronomical case reporting numbers.
Monday night, the DPH circulated a news release stating that “issues … that were identified last week have been thoroughly investigated and the problem fixed.”
And yet those issues resurfaced again Tuesday. A notice on the department’s website said the status report would be updated Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb and Douglas Public Health briefed county commissioners Tuesday on the latest with the virus. Memark hit on several key data points demonstrating the unprecedented scale of the surge.
As of Monday, she noted, Cobb’s per capita case rate has reached 2,657 cases per 100,000 residents, exponentially higher than the “high transmission” level of 100 cases per 100,000. The county’s positivity rate for PCR tests is now above 36%; the target level is 5%.
“You see — it’s considered the vertical transmission of the graph,” she said of the sharp spike in data in recent weeks. “That is very, very consistent with omicron and what omicron is now looking like throughout the country.”
Also concerning is the status of Cobb’s hospitals, which are at “severe” capacity levels and have been on and off diversion status as of late, Memark added.
“We are definitely approaching what looks like one of the highest rates that we have seen,” she added.
One bit of good news, however, is that the current hospitalization data may be slightly inflated. Memark said up to a third of those reported hospitalized with COVID-19 are in fact in the hospital for other reasons. Because transmission is so high, however, they have also contracted the virus and are reported as a COVID hospitalization.
Another plus for residents, the health department’s deputy director Lisa Crossman added, is that wait times at testing sites are “tremendously lower” than they were around the holidays. But turnaround time hasn’t yet come all the way back down.
“Please be patient when it comes to the test results. Because of the high volumes, we are seeing 24 to 72 hours for test results,” Crossman said.
