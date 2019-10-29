KENNESAW — Georgia Power is asking regulators for permission to collect an additional $2.2 billion in user fees over the next three years. One of those regulators said he doesn’t think it will happen.
“We may or may not give (Georgia Power) the 10.9% that they’re asking for. I don’t think we will,” Tim Echols, vice chairman of the Public Service Commission, said at a town hall held at Kennesaw State University on Monday night. “We may not raise the base rates from $10 to $17. I don’t think we will. ... In my opinion, it’s not going to happen the way that they see it.”
Georgia Power is an investor-owned utility that provides electricity to 155 of the state’s 159 counties. It has 128,145 residential customers in Cobb County.
The five PSC commissioners decide whether Georgia Power receives rate increases it requests. But they are required by law to approve increases if Georgia Power is using the money to make “reasonable and prudent” investments in the grid, meet regulatory obligations and provide an “approved return on equity for shareholders,” which was 10.95% in the company’s proposal, Echols said.
In June, the company filed a request to increase customer rates, its first since 2013. The request would add about $9.78 to the average user’s monthly bill, the company said in a release.
Among the hikes is a 79.5% increase in its “Basic Service Charge,” which is currently $10 per month.
Every customer, no matter how much energy he or she uses, pays the monthly Basic Service Charge. Company spokesman John Kraft said the charge “represents the costs for customers to connect to the electrical grid and have access to power 24/7” such as metering, billing, customer service and connection to the company’s power grid.
According to Georgia Power, its residential rates are 16% lower than the national average.
“Residential customers currently pay less than $1/month more than they did in 2011,” Kraft said. “If approved as requested, we project that our rates will still be well below the national average.”
The company expects the PSC to issue a final ruling on the request in December.
The increase would be used to fund energy grid improvements, almost $500 million in storm damage from hurricanes Michael, Irma and Matthew and $1 billion to clean up toxic coal ash.
COAL ASH CLEANUPGeorgia Power announced new plans last year to ramp up its efforts to clean up coal ash, a toxic byproduct from burning coal to generate electricity.
Previously, the company’s plans called for “simply installing barriers around the coal ash waste and capping the unlined impoundments in place,” according to the Southern Environmental Law Center. The updated plans should result in the removal of 29 million tons of coal ash that will instead be placed in lined landfills, where it has less a chance of leeching into groundwater, rivers and lakes.
The company has a total of 86 million tons of ash in 29 ponds in Georgia.
The Cobb plant’s ash ponds were targeted earlier this year by House Resolution 257, introduced by state Rep. Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta. It urged Georgia Power to remove the coal ash waste and relocate it.
“One of the questions I asked (Georgia Power) is what is the closest drinking water to the coal ash,” Williams said at a town hall meeting in July. “The Cobb-Marietta Water Authority actually has pipes that are on Plant McDonough property through an easement. I can’t draw any conclusions from that, but I don’t like it, and I don’t think a lot of Georgia Power people knew that, because they seemed surprised when I mentioned the easement.”
Georgia Power retired its coal-fired technology at south Cobb’s Plant McDonough-Atkinson in 2011, and the plant now produces energy through natural gas, supplying power to about 1.7 million homes, according to its website.
Co-sponsors of the resolution from the Cobb delegation included state Reps. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs; Sheila Jones, D-Atlanta, and Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, but the bill failed to get a vote on the House floor. Williams said she was not able to get House Republicans to support the bill, but says she will continue pushing for the resolution next year when the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes for the latter half of its two-year session.
Monday night’s event was hosted by KSU’s EcoOwls, a student-run environmental club, and the Sierra Club, which is vehemently opposed to the rate hikes.
The people asking questions were united in their opposition to rate increases, which some described as their being forced to pay for Georgia Power’s pollution.
Echols, defending Georgia Power, said the people who run the company are not “a shady group of people.”
“The rules of the game have changed,” he said. “At the time, they weren’t required to line those landfills.”
Echols insisted lawmakers and the governor are responsible for environmental policy, which the state Department of Natural Resources then enforces; PSC commissioners simply “hold the wallet.”
“So you wish to characterize this as a DNR problem?” one attendee asked.
“I’m just speaking bluntly about the official duties of the commission,” Echols replied. “I’m a practical person. I like to know what I can do and what I can’t, and I don’t try to interfere in other people’s stuff because I know it ticks them off.”
Denying Georgia Power money it needs to comply with environmental regulations would likely be illegal, he added.
“If we just willy-nilly said to them, you know what, you pay for it ... before the end of the day they would be in Superior Court and we would be overturned if the Superior Court judge were following the law,” he said.
Jason Rhodes, a professor at KSU, said he heard there is a double-digit return for Georgia Power shareholders, despite the company being a “safe and prudent investment,” and asked Echols what a reasonable rate of return is.
Echols said commissioners are considering whether the current rate of return is reasonable. An expert on return on equity and rate making will testify against the company later this week, he added.
“I have opinions, but my authority is to provide the power company the funding they need to comply with not only with environmental regulations,” Echols said, “but also to provide the necessary money to provide for a functioning grid and to plan for the future and try to figure out what this county’s going to look like in 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, 100 years, and put things in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.