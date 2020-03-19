The Georgia Power Foundation Inc. is investing $1 million in 2020 to support the state of Georgia in addressing the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investment will be focused on making an impact on:
- Helping address food insecurity across the state, including assessing needs and deploying funding to aid in relief efforts.
- Helping assess needs and develop a funding mechanism to support homeless shelters and clinics in coordination with the governor’s statewide task force subcommittee on homelessness.
- Displaced Workers Assistance will be provided to assist community foundations and the company's established non-profit partners in establishing a statewide collective effort to help provide emergency assistance to displaced workers.
The company also announced recently that it would suspend residential disconnections beginning March 14 for 30 days. Georgia Power will reevaluate the decision and time frame as the situation develops.
For more information, visit GeorgiaPower.com/Community.
