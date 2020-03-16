As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Georgia Power is assuring customers that the company has comprehensive plans and procedures to ensure a continuation of operations and service.
The company’s plans ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy to customers.
Georgia Power will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days and reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.
The company has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:
- Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely.
- Cancelling facility tours and external meetings.
- Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations.
- Aggressively sanitizing work areas.
- Canceling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international.
- Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally.
- Using technology for meetings.
For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.