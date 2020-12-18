Georgia reported over 6,000 new coronavirus cases Friday and surpassed 500,000 total cases, becoming the eighth U.S. state to reach the half-million mark.
And after narrowly setting a record for the daily increase in coronavirus cases Thursday, Cobb surpassed that number again Friday with 451 new cases reported.
Amid the reported surge, the Pfizer vaccine is being administered across Georgia.
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta received and began administering the shots Thursday evening.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, was inoculated during a news conference Thursday with Gov. Brian Kemp to bolster confidence in the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
“This vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it will be the tool to have so we can finally move back to what we think of as our Georgia lifestyle,” Toomey said. “But we need everyone’s help.”
Kemp said he’ll also get the vaccine after it has been administered to workers in hospitals and health departments, who are the first category of people to be inoculated as they continue battling a grueling spike in COVID-19 outbreaks this winter.
Officials like Kemp and Toomey are pushing to dispel doubts of whether the vaccine is safe following a speedy development timeline that has worried some portions of the population. Kemp said the vaccine is critical to ending the pandemic’s now nine-month reign in Georgia.
The first COVID-19 vaccines now rolling out were developed with new technology that mimics the virus’ DNA to create immunity, not by injecting small amounts of virus as has traditionally been done with vaccines. That method helped developers produce the vaccine within months instead of years.
Recent test trials for the vaccines have shown they’re extremely effective in preventing sickness from the virus and only tend to cause headaches, arm pain around the injection and mild, temporary under-the-weather feelings as adverse reactions.
Georgia is slated to receive about 85,000 doses of the first vaccine by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that was approved for emergency use last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Another vaccine by pharmaceutical company Moderna is poised for emergency-use approval this week. Georgia officials expect to receive around 174,000 doses.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Dec. 18, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|11/18/20
|Change
|Cases
|32,016
|+451
|Hospitalizations
|2,277
|+7
|Deaths
|527
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/18/20
|Change
|Cases
|500,265
|+6,092
|Hospitalizations
|39,064
|+346
|Deaths
|9,396
|+38
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
