The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles says a scam is attempting to get offenders' families to pay a fee for their loved ones' release.
“The Georgia Parole Board neither requires a fee nor will ever ask for money to consider an offender for parole or set a release date,” parole board Chairman Terry Barnard said in a news release.
Scammers are frequently contacting citizens and in some form telling them they must transfer a sum of money for the offender to be released. Oftentimes, those attempting to defraud explain that the offender needs an electronic monitor that must be paid for prior to the offender being released.
“These scammers can be very convincing and may identify themselves as parole officers or parole officials and they may have information about the offender such as sentencing information, dates, etc. This is an attempt to add credibility to their scheme,” said Chris Barnett, the executive director of the Georgia Parole Board.
The board is working with and providing information to other agencies and law enforcement in order to stop the fraudulent practice.
If you are contacted and believe it is an attempt at fraud, contact local law enforcement and report it. Also contact the board at GaParoleBoard@pap.ga.gov, which will provide the current parole status of the offender.
