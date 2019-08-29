As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen and approaches the coast of Florida, Georgia officials are warning residents about the potential impacts on the state.
The Georgia Department of Transportation on Thursday afternoon warned Georgians that southern and central portions of the state could see heavy rain and flooding, as well as an influx of evacuees from Florida.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the state’s citizens should be “ready to move very quickly.”
“We still don’t know a lot about the path this storm will take,” Kemp said at a news conference Thursday. “We should know more in the next 24 hours.”
Kemp also declared a state of emergency in 12 counties: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
In its wake, Dorian left little damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin islands, but forecasters have warned it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it approaches Florida’s coastline.
The National Hurricane Center said the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 4, with winds of 130 mph slamming the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia — a 500-mile stretch that reflects the high degree of uncertainty this far out.
Kyle Phiem, a forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City branch, echoed those reports, saying it’s too early to accurately estimate the kind of weather Cobb could see from Dorian. But Phiem said Cobb and other counties in the metro Atlanta area can expect whatever impacts will come sometime mid-to-late next week.
“The storm has been a bit difficult to predict. Its track has been pretty erratic in the models, and so right now, we don’t have a lot of confidence in the impacts we could see in the metropolitan area,” he said. “As of now, the most predictable threat we’d have would be some increased rainfall.”
But because of the unpredictability of the hurricane’s path, Phiem added that citizens in all areas of the state should be paying attention and planning for some kind of inclement weather, just in case.
“It is important that this storm is on people’s minds,” he said. “If that means adjusting any kind of outdoor plans, keep that in mind. If it means getting situated for some higher impacts — especially if you’re in an area of eastern or southern Georgia where you’re more likely to see some impacts from this storm — taking precautionary measures would be advised.”
Phiem said forecasters will be able to give more accurate predictions as the storm continues to approach the U.S.
GDOT says it has prepared on a statewide level in partnership with the Governor’s Office, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the National Weather Service, among other local offices to keep roads and bridges clear throughout and after the storm.
The transportation department alone said it has 860 employees and 1,033 pieces of equipment ready to deploy as needed.
“The safety of the traveling public is a top priority as Georgia DOT readies for possible tropical storm or hurricane conditions including torrential rainfall, strong winds with potential for downed trees and power lines and possible tornadoes in the south and coastal regions of the state,” the department said in a news release.
GDOT also warned that motorists traveling on interstates and highways should be wary of the possibility of falling trees. Motorists are also being urged to avoid interstates and highways because of the potential for heavy traffic from evacuations.
“Often during evacuations, interstates are heavily congested while state routes go largely unused. State routes are a viable alternative to interstates. Consult 511, state maps and wayfinding apps to determine the best, least congested route to ensure your safe evacuation,” the release reads.
Motorists are also encouraged to call 511 to report flash flooding, trees down or other obstructions impeding traffic, as well as receive real-time road condition updates. Updates can also be found at www.georgia511.com.
For updates on the path of the storm, weather conditions and possible evacuations, visit www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/TheNetwork. For updates from the National Weather Service on Dorian’s location, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.
