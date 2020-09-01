More than 250 Georgia National Guard soldiers and airmen will participate in a training exercise next week in the country of Georgia.
Among them will be soldiers from the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command, the guard announced.
Noble Partner 20 is an exercise led by both the Georgian Defense Force and the U.S. Army Europe, hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia.
The exercise is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment, according to the guard. Participants conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers.
The Georgia National Guard and country of Georgia have trained together as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program for 25 years. Guard soldiers will train alongside active duty U.S. Army units, as well as service members from the countries of France, Georgia, Poland and the United Kingdom.
Noble Partner 20 was modified from its original design and reduced to ensure the safety of all participants due to COVID-19 and includes precautionary measures for the health of the armed forces and the local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.