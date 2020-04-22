KENNESAW — Under the direction of Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia National Guard has selected Kennesaw State University to host a new drive-thru site to test Georgians for COVID-19, the university announced in a news release.
The testing site, located on the university’s Kennesaw campus, will be commanded by the Georgia National Guard, with testing performed by medical personnel from Augusta University. This is a continued collaboration between the state and the University System of Georgia to utilize the assets of institutions like Kennesaw State and Augusta University in the fight against the coronavirus.
Testing will be by appointment only; no walk-up testing will be allowed in order to protect workers. The KSU testing facility will operate daily from 8 a.m. to noon and will be able to do 240 tests each day. This location will be operated as a controlled environment with staff following health and safety protocols.
Individuals may request a virtual screening for the virus at www.augustahealth.org or download a virtual screening app for their smart phone through AU Health ExpressCare. Through this virtual screening, medical officials can assess symptoms and assist individuals who meet the testing criteria in finding an appointment to be tested at a state facility near their home, including at Kennesaw State.
Individuals who need additional assistance or information should visit the Georgia Department of Public Health or call the COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-2681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.