MARIETTA — Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre was awarded a Resiliency Grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Sixty-three Georgia arts organizations in all 14 Congressional districts will receive a one-time competitive grant funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
As a State Arts Agency, the Georgia Council for the Arts was designated to distribute these ‘Resiliency Grant’ funds from the National Endowment for the Arts to help sustain Georgia’s nonprofit arts sector.
“Georgia arts organizations are an economic engine, and a collective of visionary leadership that has brought us together as one community, to heal, remember, confront challenges, and triumphantly celebrate joy. They comprise an industry devastated by COVID-19 and worth supporting and fighting for,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Karen Paty. “We are grateful for the federal support of this essential industry, and while we wish we were able to support all of the organizations that sought this support, we are delighted to be able to fund a small portion of a resiliency plan for the 63 organizations that we are able to fund.”
In April, the NEA awarded 40% of the agency’s funding provided by Congress in the CARES Act, nearly $30 million, to state and territorial arts agencies and regional arts organizations for their funding programs to ensure wide distribution throughout the country. Georgia received $507,900 in CARES Act funding, which Georgia Council for the Arts utilized for its Resiliency Grant. An additional $60,000 was awarded to GCA from South Arts to support rural and/or culturally specific organizations through this program. One hundred and seventy-one organizations submitted applications for this grant program, requesting a total of $1.78 M. Georgia Council for the Arts today announced recipients of these competitive grants to nonprofit arts organizations across Georgia.
“The Resiliency Grant allows GMDT to seamlessly continue providing an avenue for our dancers to do what they love,” said Ashleigh Whitworth, artistic director of Georgia Metro Dance Theatre. “From helping keep our staff employed and our lights on to encouraging us to find innovative ways for our dancers to perform in a safe, secure environment, this generous grant truly has helped us weather the storm of COVID-19 with grace and poise. We’re so thankful.”
