MARIETTA — Hosting an in-person performance was off the table, for a number of reasons. But the owners of Marietta's Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre thought they could do better by their dancers than to repeat the pandemic-era strategy they adopted when putting on "The Nutcracker" last December.
So, on Saturday, 75 of the theater's dancers stepped into a studio at Marietta High School and performed "Swan Lake" before a live — albeit virtual — audience, their first performance since 2019.
"Swan Lake" is one of the most difficult ballets, said Ashleigh Whitworth, the theater's artistic director, and Gray Stoner, its assistant artistic director. For that reason, the theater hadn't performed "Swan Lake" in as many as three decades, they guessed.
"It's a quintessential classical ballet," Whitworth said. "If you ask people ... 'Have you ever seen ballet, do you know ballet?' they'll either say 'Nutcracker,' or 'Swan Lake.' So that was a really important ballet for our dancers to learn."
The pandemic has impacted the performing arts more than any other industry, perhaps. Performances had to be canceled, and the packed-in, indoor crowds that made them economically viable are one of the last pre-pandemic activities expected to return to normal operating procedure.
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre was no exception. Its roughly 100 dancers — all between the ages of 7 and 18 and students of Marietta's Georgia Dance Conservatory — typically put on three productions a season, which runs from July to June.
The production concluding its 2019-20 season, set to debut in March 2020, had to be canceled. It's fall performance was canceled as well.
For "The Nutcracker," which it performs every year during the Thanksgiving holiday, the theater decided they would do something novel to work around the pandemic. They recorded the dance as if it were a movie, and premiered the film in December as the Christmas holiday approached.
It gave their dancers an opportunity to perform for the first time in months. But it wasn't a self-sustaining endeavor. Each production usually includes four live shows, and each show usually draws some 600 paying attendees. Total attendance for "The Nutcracker" movie was measured in the hundreds, rather than the thousands, and included the added cost of hiring the team that filmed and produced the movie.
Despite the loss of more than two shows' worth of revenue, the theater was able to keep going with a federal pandemic relief grant as well as the successful "Keep Dancing" community fundraising effort that saw it more than triple its initial goal of $5,000.
For their annual spring production, the owners decided to produce "Swan Lake."
Dancers who would pursue the craft after high school would have one of the more challenging classics under their belt, something big they could put on their dancing resume, Whitworth said.
"It definitely stretched the company," she said. "It was two hours of choreography, which is a lot. Now, we had intermissions in between, but just the sheer amount of steps that the dancers had to learn, and the level of steps, was very high. But that's what our goal is at GMDT, even though we have a student company."
They considered taking the same approach as they had with "The Nutcracker": filming the show and letting people watch it after the fact.
That presented some challenges. Getting a proper theater space would cost at least $10,000, Stoner said. Hiring a full film production team was also costly. And, lastly, it just isn't the same as putting on a live show. So they decided instead to livestream the performance and reached out to contacts across the Marietta community, eventually finding a space in Marietta High School.
More than 200 households purchased tickets to the livestream, the dancers' first live performance since 2019.
It was their one and only spring show.
"It's a mammoth of a ballet," Gray said, and the theater was limited in terms of how often it could use Marietta High, Whitworth added.
"We were only here last night and today," she said Saturday. "And typically we spend an entire week in our performance space."
Despite adjusting to their new stage and performing live for the first time in more than a year, the dancers performed "beautifully," she added.
As the dancers left the high school, they were treated to a curtain call: their families standing in the parking lot, applauding.
Mia Johnson, a senior at North Atlanta High School, has been with the theater since she was 7 years old. Among the highlights of her dancing career was playing Sugarplum in last year’s “Nutcracker.”
Dancing at the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, she said, with classes held over Zoom. But it wasn’t all bad.
“I think that it really made me a stronger dancer, because I appreciate dance more,” she said Sunday.
Before Whitworth had announced the theater would be performing “Swan Lake,” Johnson knew it was a full-length ballet that could “take a toll on your body, physically and mentally.”
“The product of the show was really really good, despite all the stops for people having to be quarantined and everything,” she said. “It definitely made me a stronger dancer.”
During rehearsals for “Swan Lake,” Johnson tried to not think about her time at the theater coming to an end. But it crept in during the last act Saturday, and she described its ending as “emotional,” though she will still practice at the conservatory in the coming weeks and months.
“I really appreciate the artistic directors being able to give us the most normal season they could for my last year,” she said.
Johnson plans on attending North Carolina’s Elon University in the fall, where she will major in dance science, with the ultimate goal of working as a physician assistant in orthopedics.
The theater now enters its "rest time," Whitworth said. Dancers have performed the last show of its 64th season, and likely won't perform their next before the fall. The theater has launched its second Keep Dancing fundraiser in February; as of Saturday, it has almost doubled its $5,000 goal.
Next year, Whitworth, Gray and the theater's 100-some dancers just hope to be back in a real performance venue, dancing again before a live audience, Whitworth said. And maybe performing "Swan Lake" again while they're at it.
