One lucky Lottery player in Cobb has won more than $175,000, but so far, they haven't claimed their prize, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation.
A Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $175,721 was sold in Marietta for the Feb. 27 drawing, a news release from the Georgia Lottery shows.
The ticket was purchased at the Walmart at 2909 Austell Road, Marietta, just over a mile south of Jim Miller Park. Winning numbers from the Feb. 27 drawing were 3-9-10-21-38.
As of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Lottery said the winner had not yet claimed their prize, but Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to do so.
The Georgia Lottery Corporation raises money for state education, and since its first year has raised more than $21.6 billion.
All profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide pre-K program.
