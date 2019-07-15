Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that the Georgia Lottery has transferred its fiscal year 2019 profits - a total of $1,207,369,000 - to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account.
This marks the largest annual transfer in the Georgia Lottery’s 26-year history. The total funds raised for education now amount to more than $21 billion.
“Over the years, the Georgia Lottery has afforded countless educational opportunities for families, providing our children with strong early learning foundations and keeping our best and brightest high school students in state through scholarship funding,” said Gov. Kemp. "Today's announcement represents a record-breaking investment in our students, workforce and economy."
Georgia Lottery profits fund-specific education programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million four-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary pre-kindergarten program.
“Our success is a team effort that benefits all Georgians,” said Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery president and CEO. “We appreciate the support of Gov. Kemp and the legislature, the leadership of our board of directors, the dedication of our employees, retail partners and business partners and the enthusiasm of our players.”
Fiscal year 2019 marks the fourth consecutive year that the Georgia Lottery has surpassed $1 billion in profits for education and the eighth consecutive year of growth in profits for education.
