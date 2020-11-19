Thanksgiving should be an intimate affair, state health officials say.
As the number of coronavirus infections continue to rise across the state and nation, Georgia Department of Public Health officials are advising families to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to their immediate households.
“COVID-19 spreads easily whether gatherings are large or small, putting families and friends at risk — especially individuals who are elderly or have underlying medical conditions,” a Thursday news release from the state agency says. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to stay home and celebrate with people in your own household. Travel increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”
Among the state’s recommendations are to isolate people who have not been in the home for the last two weeks —such as returning military or college students — with their own bathroom, if possible. Those who are attending Thanksgiving meals outside their home are urged to bring their own food and utensils.
All are asked to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and wash hands often.
To see all of the Georgia DPH’s recommendations, visit their website: dph.georgia.gov.
Also Thursday, the DPH revised the number of people who have died from the virus in Cobb from 487 to 486.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/19
|Change
|Cases
|24,751
|+193
|Hospitalizations
|2,102
|+3
|Deaths
|486
|0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/19
|Change
|Cases
|396,641
|+2,735
|Hospitalizations
|33,778
|+111
|Deaths
|8,569
|+40
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
