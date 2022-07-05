As of Tuesday, July 5, average Georgia gas prices have fallen by about 9 cents in the last week, according to AAA data. Although prices have been decreasing slightly, Cobb County residents are still feeling the burn in their bank accounts.
At about $4.30 per gallon, Georgia’s average gas price is still about 2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.39 higher than a year ago, according to data from AAA. Prices are subject to change overnight.
Some Cobb County residents are adjusting their driving habits by driving only when necessary, like Lateifah Anderson of Smyrna who tries not to leave her house as much.
“I only go somewhere if I have to,” Anderson said.
Timothy Matthews, a North Carolina resident, is visiting his daughter in Georgia. Matthews said he can’t travel as much and is limiting where he goes because of the prices, a sentiment echoed by several Cobb residents throughout June.
“With the gas prices the way they are, really, I didn’t make any [vacation] plans because everything is just so high,” Matthews said.
He said he hopes the prices will come down soon, but until then “we just have to make out with what we have.”
As of Tuesday, the national average gas price decreased by about 8 cents to $4.80 in the last week. According to a AAA news release, lower gas prices can be attributed to decreasing oil prices and fluctuating supply and demand.
Gas demand is at 8.93 million barrels a day which is lower than last year’s rate of 9.11 million barrels a day. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stock increased by 2.6 million barrels totaling to 221.6 million barrels, according to AAA.
“Georgia pump price average continues its downward trend across the state,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a news release. “Crude oil continues to decline and demand dropped, which has helped to lower gas prices.”
Matthews said he wishes there was a way to help the people out, like possibly decreasing the gas tax. In late June, President Joe Biden called on congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months through September, which would save people around 20 cents per gallon.
Not everyone is making changes to their driving habits. Craig Young who lives in Woodstock and travels around the state for work said he is fortunate enough that the prices haven’t affected him much, but he recognizes there are many others struggling. He said he doesn’t think a tax cut will have much of an effect.
“I think there's a need for the folks that manufacture gas to have a reality check,” Young said. “Everybody’s in this to make money, but there is a point in time where, in my opinion, too much is too much.”
Young said he couldn’t relate to the number of zeros the gas companies have been making during this time.
“You know, quite frankly there are a lot of folks that are in crisis,” he said.
Emily Longanecker, resident of Paulding County, commutes to Fulton County for work. She hasn’t been given the option to limit her commute, and she estimates that, since last year, she has probably doubled the amount she spends on gas from $400 a month to $800 a month.
The current dip in demand could come to an end with the approaching summer driving season.
“July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release.
According to data from AAA, as of Monday it costs $64.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is $21.15 more than last year.
As far as Georgia metro markets, gas is most expensive in Atlanta, where it is $4.40, and least expensive in Albany, where it is $4.13, according to data from AAA.
“You have to travel, there’s certain places you gotta go, so there’s no way around it,” Matthews said. “So we just have to budget for gas. We don’t go anymore than what we have to.”
