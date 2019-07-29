School is starting up again on Thursday, and the streets will once again be filled with platoons of parents schlepping the little ones back and forth.
Those parents will be paying a little less per trip, according to auto group AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded, the organization said. That’s four cents less than a week ago, 11 cents less than this time last year, but nine cents more than this time last month.
Gas prices tend to rise at the start of summer as oil refineries temporarily shut down production to switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.
AAA spokesman Montrae Waiters said experts are attributing this cost downturn to relatively high supply and relatively low demand.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s report for the weekend ending on July 19, domestic demand hit 9.67 million barrels per day. That’s below the 9.82 million barrels per day American motorists used during this time last year.
Total domestic stocks of gas also fell slightly.
If stocks continue to drop amid low demand, pump prices will likely continue to decline moving into next week, Waiters said.
"Gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing Georgia pump prices decline,” he said. “It is too soon to know if this is a long-term trend, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists.”
That’s good news for Anthony Flemister, a fitness trainer from Acworth. The MDJ found him pumping gas Monday at the QT off Windy Hill Parkway near Cumberland Mall.
Flemister said even when prices are on the decline, he tries to scout out the spots near his route with the lowest prices and uses apps and programs to earn rewards for buying gas at certain spots.
“The discount stores like here, RaceTrac, Costco, Walmart, are pretty much competitive, but when you go to the outside stores, your Exxons, your BPs, your Circle Ks, your off chain stores, you’re going to pay the skyrocket prices,” he said. “You’ve just got to try your best to economize and be watchful of where the prices are at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.