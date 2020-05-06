Drivers who normally renew registration between late March and early June now have until June 15.
The Georgia Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that all vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and June 14 have been extended through June 15. The extension applies to all annual registrations, including personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles registered in the International Registration Plan, and Temporary Operating Permits issued at the time of a vehicle purchase.
“While I have extended this deadline to give Georgians more time to register a new vehicle or renew current vehicle registrations, I strongly encourage taxpayers, especially those whose registrations were originally due in March and April, to register or renew as soon as possible and not wait until June 15th,” Revenue Commissioner David Curry said in a statement.
The department encourages drivers to use its DRIVES system to renew their vehicle registration online. Those who wish to renew online will need their driver’s license number or the number on their letter from the Department of Revenue, and their license plate or vehicle identification number.
To renew online or for more information, visit dor.georgia.gov.
