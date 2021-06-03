The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been searching for a Marietta man at Lake Lanier since Friday night.
Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, left an inflatable raft to retrieve an oar, according to a DNR spokesman. Zhu went underwater and did not resurface.
The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. Friday, May 28. Georgia DNR Game Wardens, along with Hall, Gwinnett and Forsyth County fire units responded to the Shoal Creek area, located at the southern end of the lake, near Buford.
First responders searched with side scan sonar but could not locate Zhu.
“The search has continued daily utilizing side scan and sector scan sonar and has been difficult due to windy conditions and standing timber on the bottom,” Georgia DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
