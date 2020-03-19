As the COVID-19 outbreak continues and all Georgia public school facilities are closed, many resources are available to students, parents and families to ensure children have access to food and learning opportunities.
The Georgia Department of Education is working with state and local partners to provide school meals for students, donate digital devices to students in need and provide support for learning in the form of digital resources, teacher training and instructional television programming.
Keeping students fed
Food insecurity for students who rely on school meals is a major concern during school closures. On March 13, GaDOE received approval of its request for alternate meal service flexibility from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and, to date, 184 applications have been approved.
These districts are serving meals for students using bus routes or at approved sites within the community. For a list of school meal information by school district compiled by Georgia Public Broadcasting, visit https://www.gpb.org/blogs/education-matters/2020/03/16/student-meal-pick-information-by-school-district.
For families in need of additional food assistance, visit Foodfinder – a safe, secure mobile and web app that allows families to locate free food assistance programs quickly. FoodFinder was created and is still run by a 2015 graduate of Gwinnett County Public Schools and its team is currently working to add all school-closure meal sites to the app.
Keeping students learning
Faced with an unprecedented scenario, Georgia’s districts, schools and teachers are finding creative ways to stay connected with students through distance and virtual learning. GaDOE is working to ensure they have the resources available to do so.
Knowing all students do not have access to reliable internet or devices at home, GaDOE is partnering with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education and Verizon to donate digital devices to children around the state who don’t currently have access. These devices will be preloaded with educational software and books and can be used to support school districts’ existing distance learning plans.
GaDOE and Georgia Public Broadcasting have partnered to launch the Georgia Home Classroom initiative, which includes instructional TV broadcasts aligned to Georgia’s state standards, along with a library of digital learning resources. To access the digital resources along with the TV broadcast schedule, visit https://www.gpb.org/education/learn.
GaDOE has also curated extensive training opportunities and resources for educators, including free online courses for teachers new to virtual learning and instructional resources organized by content area.
To access resources, visit https://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/communications/Pages/Digital-Learning-Resources.aspx.
