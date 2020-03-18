The Georgia Dental Association Board of Trustees has advised dentists in Georgia to follow the recommendations provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Dental Association to postpone elective dental procedures amid growing concerns about COVID-19.
Dentists are asked to postpone elective surgery through the end of March as recommended by the CDC and the President’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.
According to the association, emergency dental care may include any treatment for pain, swelling or infection; chipped, cracked and broken teeth and loose or displaced restorations.
The Atlanta-based GDA is the state’s leading professional association representing dentists in the state. The premier source of oral health information in Georgia, GDA has promoted the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy and professionalism since 1859.
For more information, visit gadental.org/coronavirus or ADA.org/virus.
