Cobb County reported eight deaths Friday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000, reaching 800,959 as of Friday.
The state is measuring case numbers based on two types of tests: molecular tests, also known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and antigen tests. The number of “confirmed cases” comes from positive molecular tests. An additional 179,452 cases have been identified in the state through antigen testing, bringing the state’s total case count from both tests to 980,411.
New reported cases have shown a steady decline statewide and in Cobb County over the last few weeks, even when including antigen testing.
Friday COVID-19 reports for Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools were not available this week due to the districts’ February recess, district spokespeople said.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 numbers for Friday
|Category
|2/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|54,284
|+169
|Hospitalizations
|2,701
|+13
|Deaths
|806
|+8
Georgia's COVID-19 numbers for Friday
|Category
|02/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|800,959
|+2,237
|Hospitalizations
|54,434
|+261
|Deaths
|14,530
|+173
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
