Coronavirus Graphic

Cobb County reported eight deaths Friday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 800,000, reaching 800,959 as of Friday.

The state is measuring case numbers based on two types of tests: molecular tests, also known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and antigen tests. The number of “confirmed cases” comes from positive molecular tests. An additional 179,452 cases have been identified in the state through antigen testing, bringing the state’s total case count from both tests to 980,411.

New reported cases have shown a steady decline statewide and in Cobb County over the last few weeks, even when including antigen testing.

Friday COVID-19 reports for Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools were not available this week due to the districts’ February recess, district spokespeople said.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Cobb County's COVID-19 numbers for Friday

Category 2/19/21 Change
Cases 54,284 +169
Hospitalizations 2,701 +13
Deaths 806 +8

Georgia's COVID-19 numbers for Friday

Category 02/19/21 Change
Cases 800,959 +2,237
Hospitalizations 54,434 +261
Deaths 14,530 +173

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.