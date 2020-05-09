Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), a nonprofit dedicated to helping the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, is encouraging people to tie blue ribbons to their cars in observance of National Police Week.
The ribbon symbolizes the "thin blue line," according to a news release from the Kennesaw Police Department.
"Law enforcement is often referred to as 'the thin blue line,' a reference to those often dressed in blue uniforms that stand as the dividing line between a civilized society and chaos," the release reads. "COPS would like to see every vehicle 'fly the blue,' if your vehicle does not have an antenna attach a blue ribbon to the inside of (your) rear window.
"Any strip of royal blue ribbon will work," the release concludes.
Georgia COPS has promoted "flying the blue," or the fastening blue ribbons to people's cars in observance of National Police Week, since 1996. The campaign "has been extremely successful in heightening awareness of the trials and tribulations facing law enforcement, National Police Week, and the sacrifices of the heroes killed each year in the line of duty," according to the release.
Signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, Public Law 87-726 designates May 15 of each year as Peace Officers' Memorial Day in honor of the officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. The calendar week in which May 15 falls is National Police Week.
