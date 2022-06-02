After three years in the making, the Georgia Celebrates Quilts Show & Market is returning to the Cobb County Civic Center on June 9 to 11. Quilters and non-quilters alike can look forward to the return of more than 300 quilts on display, quilting vendors and raffles.
Terri Taylor, the quilt show chair, looks forward to a return to normalcy this year. After postponing the biennial quilt show from 2021 to 2022 due to COVID-19, she is ready for the show to commence.
“Everybody’s been anticipating this and working hard towards it,” Taylor said. “The quilts that are entered are just over the top.”
This year, alongside the exhibition of 344 quilts from 55 cities in Georgia, there will be 21 vendors selling an assortment of items quilters and non-quilters will enjoy, including sewing machines, fabric, baskets and more, Taylor said. There will also be a quilt store with consignment quilts, donated items and fabric postcards.
There will be several raffles, including a basket raffle for more than 30 different baskets worth more than $100 each, a sewing studio and, the grand prize, the “Rhapsody” quilt.
The special “Rhapsody” quilt was created by over 60 guild members using the Electric Quilt software, a computer program that allows quilters to make patterns and designs. This colorful and intricately designed quilt highlights the Jacobean applique, a whimsical style of applique that creates unique floral designs, Taylor said.
All of the proceeds for this event go towards bringing guest speakers and teachers for the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, an organization with more than 250 members that meets monthly and holds lectures, workshops and exhibits. In fact, the Georgia Celebrates Quilts Show is run entirely by volunteers from the guild, Taylor said.
The quilt show will feature more than classic quilts people might see on a bed, Taylor said. There are traditional bed coverings as well as artful wall hangings, big quilts, miniature quilts and everything in between. The quilts display a broad range of colors, patterns and designs.
“The diversity of the group is what makes it so interesting,” Taylor said. “The quilts are just awesome.”
The quilt show will also feature the Guild’s Block Party which displays blocks created by K-12 students, public relations consultant Barkley Russell said.
A panel of judges will select first place winners in 14 categories and a “Best of Show” winner on Wednesday, June 8. The award-winning quilts will be on display during the Georgia Celebrates Quilts show, Russell said.
Taylor encourages people unfamiliar with quilting to come and see what the art form is like. She said that people might only expect the stereotypical “grandma’s quilt,” but when they come to the show and see the artistry and variety of quilts, she hopes it will show people what one can do with fabric and inspire them to start quilting on their own.
“Even the novice or somebody that hasn't got a clue what a quilt is would walk in and be inspired and just have a wonderful time walking through 344 quilts,” Taylor said.
The show will take place from Thursday June 9 to Saturday June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or online at georgiacelebratesquilts.ecqg.com/tickets/, and there is free parking with handicap access.
