The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has compiled a list of utilities and other services that have said they will not cut off services due to nonpayment while Georgia is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Public Service Commission has added a link to the list on the main page of its website, https://psc.ga.gov.
