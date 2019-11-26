Beginning Wednesday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation will reopen lanes that had been closed for construction on some of the most-driven stretches of interstate highway, which is expected to ease congestion for people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Lanes closed for construction will reopen from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday, although safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.
Certain lane closures will also be suspended for Christmas and New Year’s, the release said.
