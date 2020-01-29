Overnight lane closures on Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties could cause delays this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, double lane closures will be installed on I-285 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday at the following locations:
- Two right lanes northbound between Interstate 20 and the Chattahoochee River;
- Two right lanes southbound between Hollowell Pkwy and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
GDOT will close the lanes to continue concrete slab rehabilitation along the interstate, according to a news release from the agency.
The project will rehabilitate about 17 miles of concrete on I-285 from state Route 14 in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County.
GDOT has asked drivers to plan for additional travel time and use alternate travel modes or routes. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance, the release states.
Motorists are also urged to slow down in work zones, wear seatbelts and eliminate distractions behind the wheel.
To plan a route before getting on the road, call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
