If you're traveling on Interstates 75 or 285 this weekend, you'll want to pay attention.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties, as well as on I-75 near Kennesaw State University's Kennesaw campus.
I-75 closures
Lane closures in the Kennesaw area of Cobb County are needed this weekend for workers to continue rehabilitating the Steve Frey Bridge deck, between the Chastain Road and Wade Green Road exits, according to GDOT.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 southbound between the exits from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as workers demolish bridge decking and apply polymer overlay to the structure.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
I-285 closures
Weather permitting, the following lane closures on I-285 will be installed as single lane closures beginning 10 p.m. Friday, then double lane closures at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday:
- Two right lanes on I-285 southbound between Atlanta Road and DL Hollowell Parkway;
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound and northbound between Campbellton Road and Roosevelt Highway; and
- Rolling lane closures throughout the project area for hydro-blasting. As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location.
The I-285 project will rehabilitate about 17 miles of concrete on the perimeter from state Route 14 in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
In both areas, GDOT is urging drivers to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes. Motorists can also plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
