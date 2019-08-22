Drivers on Interstate 75 near Kennesaw can expect some delays in both directions this weekend as roadwork resumes, leading to the closure of several lanes of travel.
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 northbound and southbound between Wade Green (exit 273) and Chastain roads (exit 271) to perform rehabilitation of the Steve Frey Bridge deck.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 southbound from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. Monday. Northbound travelers will see two right lanes closed from 9 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning or until crews complete the bridge’s polymer overlay.
On completion of the polymer overlay, crews will switch to close two left lanes on I-75 northbound through 5 a.m. on Monday.
The closure will help ensure safety of workers and drivers as crews demolish bridge decking and apply polymer overlay to the structure.
Message boards will give advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift to drivers, who should expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
