Drivers on Interstate 75 near Kennesaw can expect some delays this weekend as roadwork resumes, leading to the closure of one lane of travel.
The lane closure will affect I-75 southbound between the Wade Green Road and Chastain Road exits to perform rehabilitation of the Steve Frey Bridge deck.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The closure will help ensure safety of workers and drivers as crews demolish bridge decking and install temporary barrier wall as part of the bridge rehab project.
Message boards will give advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift to drivers, who should expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Motorists can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.