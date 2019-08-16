If you’re planning to travel on Interstate 285 next week, listen up.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says its contractors will install overnight lane closures on northbound lanes of the interstate at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 22, and keep the lanes closed until 5 a.m. the following mornings.
The closures, which are being installed for concrete rehabilitation work, will affect lanes mostly in Fulton County, but will reach slightly into Cobb and motorists should expect delays, the department announced.
Two left lanes and a left shoulder will be closed between Mt. Gilead Road SW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to a GDOT press release. The closure will be between I-285 mile markers 8 and 12, a stretch of highway of four or five miles, said Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for the department.
Lane closures are needed to keep work crews and drivers safe as the concrete slab rehabilitation activities begin, often with large equipment on site, according to GDOT.
GDOT is encouraging drivers to plan for additional travel time, use alternate forms on transportation, or different travel routes. The overall project is expected to improve the roadway’s surface condition on about 17 miles, the department said. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures as they approach.
The transportation department is also urging drivers to slow down in the work zone, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road. Motorists can call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
