If you’re heading south on Interstate 75 this weekend, be prepared for delays.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says contractors will keep one lane on I-75 south between the Wade Green Road and Chastain Road exits closed for work on the Steve Frey Bridge deck through the weekend.
Weather permitting, the work will close one right lane near the Steve Frey Road Bridge until 5 a.m. Monday, July 29. The closure, which began at 9 p.m. on Friday, helps ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews demolish bridge decking and install a temporary barrier wall as part of the bridge rehabilitation, according to a GDOT press release.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic shift, but motorists are advised to expect delays, use signed detours, exercise caution and slow down while traveling through work zones.
Motorists can also dial 511, download the Georgia 511 app or visit 511ga.org to get real-time traffic updates.
