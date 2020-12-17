The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to an officer-involved shooting in Smyrna. The shooting occurred at the Concord Chase Apartments off Hurt Road in Smyrna.
The GBI's presence was requested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Department. Law enforcement has not released any further details at this time. Return for updates.
