Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the name of the man shot and killed by the Cobb Sheriff SWAT team Thursday morning as Johnny Bolton, 49, of Austell.
The GBI also said the narcotics search warrant execution that resulted in Bolton’s death was a no-knock warrant.
The GBI’s presence on the case was requested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning. The incident took place at an apartment complex at 505 Springbrook Trail in Smyrna just before 5 a.m.
The shooting occurred during the execution of a search warrant by agents of the Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force and Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at that location, the GBI states.
Police said Bolton was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.
This is the 92nd police shooting that the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2020. Following the conclusion of the agency’s investigation, the results will be presented to the Cobb District Attorney’s office.
