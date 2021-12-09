A Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the Austell Police Department is focused on the activities of longtime Chief Bob Starrett, according to his replacement.
Interim Chief Natalie Poulk told the MDJ the investigation, confirmed by the GBI Wednesday, is related to “discrepancies” in paperwork tied both to the department’s K-9 unit and Starrett. Officers within that unit, however, are not part of the investigation, Poulk said.
The investigation was sparked by an open records request from FOX-5 Atlanta seeking veterinary bills from the department. Upon retrieving the bills, the department reported the documents to the GBI prior to releasing them.
“There were some things in there that we had some questions on, so we just called in the GBI for a couple of discrepancies and just to make sure that we were on the up and up,” said Poulk, who did not specify the discrepancies.
"Nobody else has access to anything. Nobody else could have done anything without some kind of authorization. So it's nobody except for, unfortunately, Bob Starrett,” she added.
On Wednesday the GBI provided the following statement:
“On Monday, November 29, 2021, the Austell Police Department asked the GBI to look into allegations of wrongdoing by Chief Bob Starrett surrounding the Austell P.D. K9 Unit. The investigation is active and ongoing.”
The GBI declined to answer further questions regarding the investigation. Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons likewise told the MDJ he couldn’t provide any further information.
Starrett, the department’s longtime chief, recently came under fire following news reports that both he and Poulk were serving as head of the department. The city, in other words, had two chiefs on its payroll. Mayor Clemons told FOX-5 Starrett was working from home until his retirement next year.
Starrett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The MDJ has filed multiple open records requests related to both matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.